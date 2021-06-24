Lexington Medical Center giving out vaccines at the Drew Wellness Center Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia is partnering with Lexington Medical Center to host a vaccination clinic at the Drew Wellness Center on Walker Soloman Way this coming Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. Both the Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer vaccine will be available.

Anyone who gets vaccinated at this site will be entered to win two free round trip tickets from American Airlines. The winner will be randomly selected by a drawing at a date to be announced in August.