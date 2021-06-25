Former Sumter School District official pleads guilty, sentenced

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Friday in a Richland Co. courtroom Vivian “Libby” Campbell DuBose pleaded guilty to a felony State Grand Jury charge of Accepting Rebates and Extra Compensation, as well as a State Grand Jury charge of Misconduct in Office.

DuBose previously served as the Director of the Child Early Reading Development Program of the Sumter County School District.

She was sentenced to concurrent sentences of seven years in prison, suspended upon the service of five years’ probation.

She was also ordered to pay $80,000 in restitution.

According to the Attorney General’s office, DuBose admitted to duplicating time sheets to allow herself to be paid $125/hr. in addition to her regular salary.

Officials say she also purchased more than $10,000 worth of consumer goods from Wayfair, Staples, and K-Mart of limited and dubious value to early childhood education, including things such as adult tricycles, AppleTVs, Kuerig coffee machines, carports, hammocks, furniture, vacuums, griddles, NuWave brand ovens, slow cookers, fryers, and NutriBullet brand blenders.

Reacting to the plea and sentence SC Attorney General Alan Wilson said, “Stealing from our schools will not be tolerated. This is an unfortunate example of greed and opportunity causing a public servant to go from having a fine career to becoming a felon. Like other cases, the State Grand Jury has proven particularly effective in ferreting out corruption in our schools and other public agencies and institutions.”