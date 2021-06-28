American Airlines teams up with City of Columbia for vaccine incentive offer

Get a COVID vaccine at participating locations and you will be entered for a chance to win two round trip airline tickets

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–This week you have a shot at entering to win the City’s new vaccination site offer.

The summer travel season is here, and the City of Columbia has partnered with American Airlines to get more shots in arms.

All you need to do is get your COVID-19 vaccine at any of the city’s upcoming vaccination sites, and you will be entered for a chance to win two round trip tickets on any flight, domestic first class or international economy.

With about 43% of Richland County residents fully vaccinated, Mayor Steve Benjamin hopes this offers a little incentive to get the shot in more arms.

For a link to locations, click here https://resilient.columbiasc.gov/american-airlines-offer/