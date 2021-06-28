Lawmakers to debate overriding Governor McMaster’s state budget vetoes Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Inside the Statehouse Tuesday, lawmakers are set to debate whether to override Governor Henry McMaster’s vetoes. Last week, the governor announced 15 line item vetoes, including more than 200 earmarks, in the state’s $11 billion budget.

Tune in LIVE for a press conference on budget vetos. WATCH: https://t.co/J6aH2C77HS — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) June 25, 2021

The governor says the vetoes will save the state more than $150 million. The governor says the vetoed items “lack the necessary transparency and accountability for state funding.”