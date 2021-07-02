Get vaccinated at Soda City Market for a chance to win free plane tickets

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You have a chance to get your vaccine while doing a little shopping downtown this weekend. The City of Columbia says vaccines will be available at Saturday’s Soda City Market on Main Street.

Medical personnel will be providing the Pfizer vaccine to anyone over 12-years-old. No appointment is needed.

Soda City Market takes place on Main Street from 9 a,m,-1 p.m.

Anyone who gets vaccinated at Soda City Saturday will be entered to win two free round trip tickets from American Airlines.