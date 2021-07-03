A look at some July 4th Weekend Events in SC

A look at some Independence Weekend Celebrations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–You can ring in the Independence Holiday with Fireworks on Lake Murray this weekend.

Lake Murray Country will host its annual the Fourth of July Fireworks Saturday July 3rd at approximately 9:15pm.

Organizers say the fireworks are best viewed by boat on Spence Island but they can also be watched on land at Dreher Island State Park.

If you’re headed to our state’s coast this holiday, you can check out Salute from the Shore. It features military flyovers from Cherry Grove to Myrtle Beach and Beaufort. The event will be at 1 p.m. this Saturday. It’s to salute and honor the armed forces, and features vintage World War II aircrafts and F-16’s.

If you are looking for more places to watch fireworks this Independence Day, many Midlands communities will light up the sky. From Segra Park downtown to Lake Murray, there’s no shortage of planned displays. We have all the details right here.