Lexington Co. Coroner releases autopsy results of 10-year-old killed in fire last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Coroner’s Office released the results of an autopsy of a 10-year-old girl who was killed in a fire last week. Coroner Margaret Fisher says Chloe Doby died as a result of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning.

The fire happened at the girl’s home on Golden Leaf Lane in Lexington. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.

