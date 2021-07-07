Tracking Elsa’s path to the Midlands: Chief Meteorologist John Farley’s Forecast

Chief Meteorologist John Farley is tracking the storm. We have the latest on air and online

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Chief Meteorologist John Farley is tracking Elsa.

John says you can expect the timing to be between Midnight and 6am in the Midlands.

John and Tyler Ryan are covering the storms path throughout the night. You can get updates online, on our Facebook page and Twitter. https://www.facebook.com/abccolumbia

Here is John’s forecast on the impact of Elsa on the Midlands.

Timing – rain/wind from Midnight to 5am.

Rainfall: 2-3 inches for all of us.

Gusts: 40 mph for all of us.

Biggest threat is localized street flooding from downpours.