Lexington PD partnering with other groups to offer free child passenger safety checks Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department, in partnership with Safe Kids Worldwide and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, will be providing a free drive-thru child passenger safety check. It will be held at the Town of Lexington Municipal Complex Friday from 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Hardee’s will be providing biscuits and coffee for those who stop by and have their child’s car seat checked.