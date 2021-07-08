Some SC School Districts operating on delays Thursday due to Elsa

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington Richland School District Five has announced that all summer schools and on-site summer camps will operate on a 2-hour delay Thursday, July 8 out of an abundance of caution due to weather.

According to the District, Summer school students and camp students should report 2 hours later than their normal schedule.

Bus routes will also be delayed by two hours. Breakfast will be provided as usual at summer school sites, say district officials. District officials say the decision to operate on a 2-hour delay is being made out of an abundance of caution due to strong winds and possible severe weather.

And in Fairfield County, District officials announced they will operate on a one-hour delay for students and staff.

In Orangeburg County, district officials announced the decision to delay the start of Thursday morning’s Summer Extravaganza schedule by one hour.

Summer Extravaganza programs will dismiss Thursday at the regularly scheduled times.