Sumter County Coroner identifies man who after being shot Wednesday at the American Mobile Home Park

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker released the name of a man who died at Prisma Health Tuomey, after suffering a gunshot wound on Wednesday. According to authorities, the incident occurred at the American Mobile Home Park on Broad Street shortly after 7:30 p.m.

The coroner says the victim was 29-year-old Xavier Ja’von Ballard, of Sumter.

Officials say an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina.