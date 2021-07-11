Prisma Health operating mobile COVID-19 vaccination sites in the Midlands

Prisma Health is offering numerous ways to gain access to COVID-19 vaccinations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health is offering numerous ways to gain access to COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to a release, the Prisma Mobile Health units will host weekly vaccination sites in addition to special venues with community partners in the Midlands.

Here is a look at the latest sites:

Tuesday, July 13, 3–7 p.m.: Good Samaritan Clinic, 7915 Old Percival Rd., Columbia 29223

Good Samaritan Clinic, 7915 Old Percival Rd., Columbia 29223 Thursday, July 15, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.: St. Andrews Middle School, 1231 Bluefield Dr., Columbia 29210

St. Andrews Middle School, 1231 Bluefield Dr., Columbia 29210 Thursday, July 15, 3–7 p.m.: Good Samaritan Clinic, 1316 Leaphart St., West Columbia 29169

Good Samaritan Clinic, 1316 Leaphart St., West Columbia 29169 Thursday, July 22, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.: Caughman Road Elementary School, 7725 Caughman Rd., Columbia 29209

Caughman Road Elementary School, 7725 Caughman Rd., Columbia 29209 Saturday, July 24, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.: Richland School District 2, 763 Fashion Dr., Columbia 29223

For more vaccine information, visit PrismaHealth.org/Vaccine or call 833-2-PRISMA. For a full list of vaccine sites in South Carolina, visit SCDHEC.gov/VaxLocator.