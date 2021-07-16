Prisma Health: Delta Variant on the rise in SC, COVID-19 Vaccine sites available

Prisma Health is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics and mobile sites

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This week, Doctors with Prisma Health discussed the increase of the Delta variant in our state, as well as what parents need to know as back to school time approaches.

Local doctors say the majority of the 50% increase in cases over the past week are from the Delta variant.

They urge folks to get their vaccine, which is just as effective against the Delta variant.

They also urge parents to vaccinate their kids if they are eligible.

For more information on Prisma Health COVID-19 vaccine sites, click here https://prismahealth.org/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine

Prisma is also hosting Mobile Vaccination Site events:

Thursday, July 22, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.: Caughman Road Elementary School, 7725 Caughman Rd., Columbia 29209

Caughman Road Elementary School, 7725 Caughman Rd., Columbia 29209 Saturday, July 24, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.: Richland School District 2, 763 Fashion Dr., Columbia 29223

Saturday, July 24, 8 a.m.–noon.: Travelers Rest Farmers Market, 115 Trailblazer Dr., Travelers Rest 29605

