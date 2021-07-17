Midlands K-9’s and handlers get new training

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This week some Midlands K-9 deputies and their handlers got some expert training.

21 K-9 handlers from 14 law enforcement agencies across South Carolina got together for hands-on training to detect explosive devices they don’t normally get to use, like presser cookers.

The Regional Explosives Detection Dog Initiative, or REDDI event, aims to better educate the 4,000 explosive detection K-9 teams across the country.

The two day event was made possible thanks to funding from the Department of Homeland Security.