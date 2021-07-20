Richland Library to host Gamecocks for annual Pigskin Poets event

Wednesday, July 21 from 10:30am to 10:45am virtual event on the Library's Facebook page

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Richland Library is teaming up with the Gamecocks for the 25th annual Pigskin Poets. This year the event is online.

This Wednesday, July 21 from 10:30 to 10:45am you can grab your Gamecock gear and watch the student athletes from the University of South Carolina’s Football team read stories.

The Richland Library is streaming the free event online on their Facebook page. Click here for more https://www.richlandlibrary.com/event/2021-07-21/pigskin-poets