Man hit and killed on I-26 identified by Lexington County Coroner

Coroner: Pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Sunday

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a vehicle Sunday.

According to the Lexington County Coroner, it happened July 25, 2021 around 12:00 AM, on Interstate 26 near the 114 Mile Marker.

According to Coroner Fisher, 25 year old Andre K. Howell, 25, of Clinton, was walking in the roadway to get an item that had fallen from his vehicle when he was struck by a motor vehicle. Howell was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.