Local Living: Free summer exhibition at the Columbia Museum of Art Thursday, join the City of Newberry for an event next Friday and more!

The Columbia Museum of Art is hosting a free summer exhibition for all ages this week. You can explore underground art and culture scenes with a night full of punk rock performances, hip-hop sets and much more! It takes place this Thursday, July 29 from 5-8 p.m.

The City of Columbia and the Columbia Police Department will host their annual National Night Out this Thursday. The ‘Re-Engage Columbia’ event will take place at Page Ellington Park from 6-8 p.m. While the event had to be cancelled last year due to COVID-19, the city is excited to bring free food, music and entertainment to residents, as well as strengthening police-community relations. You can visit National Night Out’s website for more information.

The City of Newberry is inviting you to stroll, shop and sip your way through Main Street next Friday night. From 4-9 p.m. on August 6, you can enjoy history tours, live music and dine at your favorite bars and restaurants in the downtown area. The night will be finished off with a free showing of Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” at Newberry’s Memorial Park.

Columbia Animal Services is offering a sweet summer adoption special! All pet adoptions are just $10 until this Friday, July 30. If you’re interested in adopting, you can visit the Columbia Animal Shelter at 127 Humane Lane and find your new best friend this summer!

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the movie “Space Jam,” and the new sequel is breaking box office records. LeBron James hits the animated court where Michael Jordan left off. Our Matt Perron shares his take in your Monday Movie Musing.