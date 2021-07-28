DHEC issues new wildfire smoke alert for Thursday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is once again issuing a wildfire smoke alert for South Carolina. The smoke originated from wildfires burning across parts of Central and Western Canada and the Western U.S.

Officials say most significant effects are being seen right now and are expected to continue tomorrow Thursday July 29, 2021, with impacts lingering into at least the night.

The smoke from the fires can irritate the eyes and respiratory system as well as aggravate or exacerbate chronic heart and lung diseases.

DHEC is recommending anyone with with respiratory health issues to limit their time outside, keep windows and doors closed and run an air conditioner if you have one.