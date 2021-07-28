Motorcyclist killed in collision on US-178 in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist was killed after a collision on Tuesday.

Troopers say it happened on US Highway 178 at Lake Edisto Road around 9:20 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet truck was driving west, attempted to turn left and hit the driver of a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle who was travelling east.

Authorities say the motorcyclist wasn’t wearing a helmet and later died at a hospital, while the truck driver wasn’t injured and was wearing a seat belt.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim as the investigation continues.