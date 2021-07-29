Governor McMaster leading group filing a brief asking the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a statement released Thursday morning, Governor Henry McMaster announced that he is leading a coalition of 11 other governors who filed an amicus brief urging the United States Supreme Court to overturn their previous decisions in multiple landmark cases regarding abortion. The brief asks the Supreme Court to reconsider decisions in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeast Pennsylvania v. Casey.

“There is no fight more important than the fight for life. That is why South Carolina has stood tall and fought for life at every turn and will continue to do so until the lives of the unborn are protected once and for all,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Today’s action is another step closer to overturning Roe v. Wade and securing the precious gift of life for an untold number of children.”

In the brief, the group argues that, “the judicial constitutionalization of abortion represents an unwarranted intrusion into the sovereign sphere of the States. Returning to the States the plenary authority to regulate abortion without federal interference would restore the proper (i.e., constitutional) relationship between the States and the Federal Government. It also would produce positive results, including letting the democratic process work as intended, deescalating tensions on this divisive topic, and allowing the States to serve as laboratories of democracy for establishing and implementing suitable abortion regulations based on the latest scientific knowledge.”

Governor McMaster is joined in this group by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, Arizona Goveror Douglas A. Ducey, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Goergia Governor Brian Kemp, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Missouri Governor Michael Parson, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Oklahoma Governor J. Kevin Stitt and Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Click here to read the full brief.