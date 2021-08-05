Governor’s Office releases statement after Columbia City Council approves state of emergency

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thursday morning, Columbia City Council approved Mayor Steve Benjamin’s declaration of a state of emergency in the city. Through this order, officials say the city can require masks for some children in schools who can’t yet get vaccinated.

Communications Director for the Office of Governor Henry McMaster released the following statement to ABC Columbia in response to the action by the City of Columbia.

” This is another attempt to force children to wear masks in schools without a bit of consideration for a parent’s right to make that decision.

State law prohibits mask mandates in public schools, and the city’s ordinance would require teachers and administrators to violate state law.”

The state of emergency in Columbia goes into effect immediately and is scheduled to last for 61 days.