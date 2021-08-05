Richland Library’s Kids in Print 2021 showcases local youth’s work!

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Library has released the 26th edition of their Kids in Print literary magazine, which spotlights the work of local youth.

Curtis spoke with Jada Broome, whose work graces the cover of the magazine, about how much this opportunity means to her.

He also spoke with Jocelyn Pettigrew, a Richland Library Children’s librarian about the importance of showcasing the youth’s work to the community.

Kids and teens, ages 6 to 18, have shared their poetry, stories, short plays, essays, drawings and photos with the library.

Officials say they received more than 150 submissions and chose 47 contributors for the magazine.

You can view the Kids in Print edition on Richland Library’s website.

You can also get your kids to apply for the next Kids in Print edition; the submission deadline is January 13, 2022.