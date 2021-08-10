School boards of Richland One and Two each holding meetings Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland One will have a school board meeting tonight discussing many topics, including Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin’s State of Emergency mask mandate. It starts at 7 p.m. at Eau Claire High School. In a statement, the School Board Vice Chairwoman Cheryl Harris says she’s prepared to make a motion that the board extend the city’s order to include all elementary and middle schools in the district. She says this comes as the order doesn’t cover 12 schools outside the city.

Richland School District Two will also have a board meeting tonight. It starts at 5 p.m. at the Conference Center on Fashion Drive. Officials say they’ll discuss masking in schools, spending the federal emergency relief funds, plans to return safely to school and other topics. The meeting is open to the public. If you plan on attending, you must follow social distancing guidelines and masks are encouraged.