KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of a fatal shooting on Monday.

Authorities say Donald Coolidge, 41, is accused of fatally shooting Alan Holloway, 25, and shooting another victim on Westover Acres Lane around 2:30 p.m.

Coolidge is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting charges.

This incident remains under investigation.