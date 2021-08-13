Local Living: Revolutionary War Center now open in Camden, Columbia’s final Prime Time in the Parks event Friday night and more!

A Revolutionary War Center is now open in Camden. The attraction takes guests on a journey through South Carolina’s pivotal role in America’s independence. Staff guided tours began Friday at 11 a.m. For more information visit simplyrevolutionary.com.

The final event of the City of Columbia’s Prime Time in the Parks program for teens takes place tonight. The city is hosting “Movie Night at the Park” at the Lorick Park baseball field at 1600 Lorick Avenue. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

They probably won’t be showing the horror classic “Friday the 13th” out there, but today is in fact Friday the 13th. According to The Stress Management Cente in Asheville, North Carolina. Nationally, between $800-900 million is lost in business when the calendar says Friday the 13th. The article also says between 17-21 million people have triskaidekaphobia, the fear of the number 13. The superstition surrounding Friday the 13th goes back to the Biblical days. Many early Christians believe Cain murdered Able on Friday the 13th.