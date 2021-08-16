Richland Two Board to hold special called meeting to discuss safety and masks in school

Some parents are still debating whether or not to mask their kids as they head back to school. The Richland Two Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting today to discuss the matter and receive legal advice.

This comes after the City of Columbia announced a mask mandate for all elementary, middle schools and day cares within city limits, sparking controversy between state lawmakers. Governor Henry McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson believe the mayor’s mask mandate goes against the state budget proviso passed this summer, but Mayor Steve Benjamin says he’s not going against state law as schools will not use state funds. He says he’s prepared to defend his stance in court.