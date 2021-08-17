Victim identified in fatal shooting on Dominion Drive in Richland

FILE

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting on Sunday.

Coroner Naida Rutherford says Genesis Williams, 28, was found shot in the lower body on the 2000 block of Dominion Drive just before 7 a.m.

Richland County deputies say he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

If you have any information on this incident, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.