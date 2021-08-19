Local Living: Shandon UMC hosting annual garage sale this weekend, ribbon cutting at the Ensor Keenan House and more!

This Saturday, you can help make a difference in a child’s life by donating school supplies for the upcoming year. Columbia City Councilman Edward McDowell and Richland County Councilman Derrek Pugh are going head-to-head to stuff a school bus with classroom supplies. You can visit the Page Ellington Park on Saturday from 12-3 p.m. and choose which bus you’d like to donate school supplies to. The first bus between the city and the county that fills up, gets to donate those supplies to their choices of schools.

You have a chance to get in on some great deals, all for a great cause. Starting Friday, Shandon United Methodist Church is holding its annual garage sale. Clothing, exercise equipment and everything in between is available at the church on Divine Street, next to Dreher High School. All of the money goes to a variety of charities, most of which are based right here in the Midlands. The garage sale runs through Saturday.

One of Columbia’s historic homes is once again open to the public. Thursday morning, city officials cut the ribbon on the Ensor Keenan House. The home was originally built in 1868. The refurbishment was made possible by the City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department, along with Historic Columbia and the Seminary Ridge community. The home currently serves as an adult recreation center. To arrange a tour, go to experiencecolumbiasc.com.

You have a chance to get a deal on a new forever friend. The Columbia Animal Shelter is participating in a nationwide “Clear the Shelters” event. From August 23-27, the shelter will waive all adoption fees. Then from August 28-September 19, they’re only $15. If you have room in your heart and home for a four-legged friend, stop by the shelter’s location on Humane Lane.