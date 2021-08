Candidate for mayor of Columbia Tameika Isaac-Devine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The race for mayor is in full swing in Columbia. Friday morning, Columbia City Council member and mayoral candidate Tameika Isaac-Devine spent time at Tolliver’s Mane Event, a barber shop on North Main Street, where she met with voters.

Isaac-Devine says the city’s leader always needs to be in close contact with the community. She faces Mo Baddourah, Sam Johnson and Daniel Rickenmann in the mayoral election on November 2.