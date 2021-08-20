Local Living: “Friday Night Laser Lights” at the State Museum, Sandhills Trail & Ultra Festival this weekend and more!

This weekend you have a chance to get in on some deals, all for a great cause! Shandon Methodist Church is holding its annual garage sale. The garage sale will also take place tomorrow from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tonight, the South Carolina State Museum is hosting “Friday Night Laser Lights.” Doors open at 6 p.m. and a laser light show starts at 6:30 p.m., followed by several other shows. Tickets are $10 for the public and $8 for members. For information on how to purchase those tickets visit s-c museum dot org.

If you like the outdoors, the second annual Sandhills Trail & Ultra Festival is Saturday. The event will be held at Sesquicentennial State Park at 8 a.m. followed by other marathons throughout the weekend. For more information visit runsignup.com.