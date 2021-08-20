Sumter man charged with domestic violence for incident on Waynick

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man wanted for a domestic violence incident that occurred on July 29.

According to investigators, 28-year-old Kameron Dunnican is accused of firing a handgun in the direction of a female while on Waynick Drive. Authorities say the tire of the victim’s vehicle was hit.

Deputies say Dunnican is charged with domestic violence, first degree and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.