Third booster shot awaits FDA approval

The difference the booster shot could make depending on previous inoculations

(CNN) — A third round of shots is what White House officials say they plan to offer to fully vaccinated Americans who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

So, where does that leave individuals who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine when it comes to booster shots?

Mandy Gaither explains why one doctor says it may take a while depending on which vaccine you received.