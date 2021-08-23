Consumer News: Gas prices down in the Midlands, CDC issues new guidance on cruises and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some good news for drivers filling up their tanks, gas prices have fallen this week. Drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of $2.77 a gallon. That’s down nearly 7 cents in the past month according to GasBuddy. The cheapest gas in Columbia is priced at $2.45 a gallon, while the most expensive is $2.99. Nationwide, the average price per gallon stands at $3.14 a gallon.

CNN– Oil prices are also dropping this week. AAA reports prices are down to $5 a barrel, the lowest prices since May. That decrease coming amid a decline in demand and a drop in the national average price for gasoline. While that’s bad news for oil investors, it’s still good for drivers looking to keep some extra cash in their wallets while filling up at the pumps.

It may only be August, but you may want to get an early start on Christmas shopping. Experts say a shipping crisis is getting worse, causing higher prices for both shoppers and retailers. The disruption to the global supply chain since the start of the pandemic has caused a shortage of products , which is driving up costs. In addition, a truck driver shortage in the U.S. means there could be a delay in deliveries.

ABC NEWS– There is a new warning about the coronavirus and cruise ships. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing new guidance about who should avoid cruises, as we see outbreaks on vaccinated ships and new masking rules. ABC’s Kenneth Moton has the latest.