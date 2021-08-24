City of Columbia urging residents to get Free COVID-19 Vaccination

City officials are hosting free Coronavirus vaccine clinics

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia wants to get shots in arms. City officials are hosting free Coronavirus vaccine clinics.

You can get your free shot Wednesday, August 25, 2021, Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway.

The clinic will be open from 1pm-5pm. Officials say DHEC will distribute all three vaccinations, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

To stay updated about upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics, click here https://resilient.columbiasc.gov/