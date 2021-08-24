Prices at the Pump go down in SC as Crude Oil prices drop

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The price of crude oil dropped last week to its lowest level since May.

This week AAA reported that the price went down five dollars per barrel.

Experts say the news may not be good for oil investors but could mean even lower prices at the pump for drivers.

Right now the average for a gallon of gas in Columbia is $2.77 a gallon.

That’s down nearly 7 cents in the past month, according to Gas Buddy.