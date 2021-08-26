DHEC reports 4,245 new COVID-19 cases and 56 new deaths Thursday

Coronavirus Cases and Deaths: SC DHEC 4,245 new cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Here are the latest Coronavirus numbers in our state as reported by DHEC Thursday.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 4,245 new cases.

DHEC also reported 56 new deaths. This brings the total statewide number of deaths to over 10,000.

Since the pandemic began, there have been well over 700,000 cases in the state.

State Health officials are urging anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. For a list of locations click here https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations