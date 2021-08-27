Midlands Hospitals say they are in a strained situation and are urging SC residents to get vaccinated

Prisma Health, Lexington Medical Center, and MUSC Columbia stressed the dire situations in their hospitals as COVID-19 cases rise

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local health officials across the Midlands are sounding the alarm, and pleading with South Carolinians to get vaccinated.

On Friday, officials from Prisma Health, Lexington Medical Center, and MUSC Columbia stressed the dire situations in their hospitals, as COVID-19 cases are rising faster than they can handle.

Lexington Medical Center is at their tipping point, with 47 deaths in August alone.

Officials there say compared to January, their average age of death due to the virus has dropped nearly 10 years.

It is all hands on deck now for our Midlands hospitals, where doctors say it’s now become a disease of the unvaccinated and young population.

For information on vaccinations you can check out DHEC’s website, click here https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine