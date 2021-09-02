Governor McMaster signs bill aiming to level the playing field between car manufacturers and dealers

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A bill evening the playing field between car manufacturers and dealers in South Carolina was signed into law Thursday. Governor Henry McMaster signed the bill which allows local dealerships more say in how they operate.

Officials say this is a big boost for south carolinians in the auto sales industry. A spokesperson for the governor’s office says the law was the result of a compromise between the dealerships and manufacturers.

