Fort Jackson to host wreath laying ceremony to commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11

Fort Jackson honors the fallen heroes with wreath laying ceremony Sept. 10 at 5 p.m

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Fort Jackson will have a wreath laying ceremony to honor the victims and heroes of 9/11 this Friday, September 10.

The ceremony will start at 5 p-m at Fort Jackson at Centennial Park.

The event is open to the public. According to Fort Jackson officials, the event is open to the public but everyone needs to be seated by 4:30 p.m. in order to prepare for retreat.

Fort Jackson recently updated the COVID-19 mask policy which will require

all attendees to wear a mask.

The ceremony will be live streamed on Fort Jackson facebook pages.