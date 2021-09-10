Prisma Health releases statement in response to President Biden’s vaccine announcement

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– One of the Midlands Hospital systems is responding to President Joe Biden’s vaccine announcement.

Prisma Health released the following statement:

“At Prisma Health, nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our patients and the members of our team. Throughout the pandemic, we have encouraged COVID-19 vaccination for everyone who is eligible, and we continue to do so. Prisma Health is committed to complying with all federal requirements, including those that were recently announced. We are working to understand the full scope of these new requirements and will be implementing the appropriate protocols for compliance as necessary.”