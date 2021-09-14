Columbia Fire Deptartment announces passing of battalion chief after brief illness

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia-Richland Fire Department announced that Battalion Chief Joseph Casey Desso passed away Monday night after a brief illness.

The fire department says Battalion Chief Desso began his career with CRFD in 1997, and he was promoted to battalion chief in 2017. CRFD says that while Desso was a fire captain in 2016, he and members of his crew were recognized for their efforts in rescuing someone trapped in a burning structure.

The fire department says “Chief Desso’s dedication and service to our community will never be forgotten. Details on funeral services to honor his life will be announced at a later date.”

CRFD thanks the community for its sympathy to Battalion Chief Desso’s friends and family.