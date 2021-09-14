Local Living: Litter pickup with Keep the Midlands Beautiful Saturday, Riverbanks ZOOfari on Friday night and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

Keep the Midlands Beautiful is hosting a Lakeside Litter Sweep this Saturday. Volunteers are invited to check in at 8:30 a.m. at pre-assigned locations. Clean up supplies will be provided as well as boats for people to travel to different locations on the lake. You can register at eventbrite.com.

You can stop by the South Carolina State Farmers Market this weekend for their Arts and Crafts Market. Over 100 vendors will be selling items from pottery to home decor. It takes place on Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Sunday from 12-4 p.m. Parking and admission is free.

Columbia’s Greek Festival is back this year, but it’s going to be a little different. This years’ event will be a drive through. You can enjoy Greek dinners and pastries this week from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and again on Sunday from 12-6 p.m. It will take place at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral parking lot on Sumter Street.

You’re invited to the 23rd Riverbanks’ ZOOfari, celebrating cocktails, cuisine and conversations this Friday night. Starting at 7 p.m., you can explore the zoo, get a bite to eat and bid on rare auction items to help raise money for the zoo. Tickets are $80 for members and $100 for non-members. You can purchase your tickets and even bid on your favorite items now on the zoo’s website.