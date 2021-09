Columbia Fire crews put out house fire on Forest Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Fire Department says crews put out a house fire on Forest Drive at Glenwood Road Wednesday. Officials say the home suffered heavy damage in the back.

Officials say no one was hurt and everyone in the home made it out safely.

RIGHT NOW: @ColaFire 2nd Shift crews are on scene of a working house fire on Forest Drive at Glenwood Road. Heavy damage to the rear of the structure. Forest Drive is currently closed to traffic in this area. pic.twitter.com/4UHnH4EADA — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) September 15, 2021

The cause of the fire is under investigation.