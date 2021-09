Fairfield Co., S.C. (WOLO)– The Fairfield Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help as three of its members battle cancer.

A Go Fund Me has been set up for victims Sheryl Ashford who is battling myeloma, the front office secretary Mary Cathryn Wilson who is fighting brain and spinal cancer, and Becky Inman, the wife of a Fairfield deputy who is just beginning treatment for leukemia.

If you would like to help click here.