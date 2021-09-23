A Day of Remembering Victims of Homicide Planned for Saturday

Tyler Ryan speaks with Brian Setree with the Eagle Cold Case and Missing Person Institute about the Day of Remembrance

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — “True crime” is, without a doubt, the number one reality television genre, only followed by paranormal, and while it makes for great entertainment for armchair detectives, the pain, questions, and lack of peace are a reality for everyone these cases touch.

A 2013 Rand Corporation study reports that there are over 200,000 homicide cases that have gone “cold” since 1980. The staggering number leading someone to ask ask a couple questions – first, what is a “cold case?” According to Eagle Cold Case and Missing Person Institute (ECCMPI) founder James Carsten, a case becomes cold when all possible leads and information have yet to lead to probable cause for an arrest or other resolution.

In 2019, the The ECCMPI partnered with The Unfinished Foundation, a group that investigates cold cases and presents information through social media and podcasting, creating an organization that not only gathers data, but facilitates investigations, and works directly with families and victims, providing resources, connections, and potential peace.

On Saturday, September 25, the ECCMPI is celebrating the Day of Remembrance, which is the National Day of Remembrance, at the Saluda Shoals Park in Columbia.

Law Enforcement Veteran and Private Investigator with Setree Investigations, Brian Setree says that the event planned is truly a celebration. “We will have some somber moments,” Setree says, “but the point of the day is to remember…remember the good times.” He says that there will be a DJ, food, games, and a celebration of life and memories.

Setree points out that although the mission of the ECCMPI is cold cases, Saturday’s event is about remembering and celebrating the lives of those lost to homicide and unsolved missing person cases.

Saturdays event is at the Saluda Shoals Park on Old Bush River Road, starting at 11:00 AM, and according to Carsten, anyone who comes to the event will receive free entry to the park.

