A look at Prices at the Pump across SC and the Nation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of $2.87 a gallon. The average price in South Carolina is up to $2.91 a gallon.

According to GasBuddy, prices in Columbia are 1.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and nearly $1.00 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to AAA, the national average is $3.19 a gallon.

For a look at some sites that track gas prices across South Carolina and the U.S. click here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/

https://www.gasbuddy.com/gaspricemap?lat=38.822395&lng=-96.591588&z=4