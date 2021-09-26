Cayce Police investigating death of female found in home

Cayce DPS: body was found in a home in the Northland Drive area in the early morning hours of Sunday

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)– The Cayce Department of Public Safety is investigating the death of a female whose body was found inside a home off Northland Drive early Sunday. Cayce Police say there is no cause for concern of citizen safety.

There are limited details at this time.

Police ask if you have any information, to contact the Cayce Department of Public Safety Dispatch at 803-794-0456.