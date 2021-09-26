South Carolina State Fair Discount Tickets on sale

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We are counting down to the Midway.

The South Carolina State Fair kicks off on October 13, 2021 but discounted tickets are on sale now. The SC State Fair runs October 13-24.

Organizers say you can save up to 50% on admission and rides by getting tickets at the State Fair website or at participating Circle K locations until the day before the fair.

Discount admission tickets start at $10 and discount ride tickets start at $25.

The discount tickets are on sale through October 12, 2021.

For more information on tickets, click here https://www.scstatefair.org/plan-your-visit/tickets/