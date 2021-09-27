Local Living: Blythewood Oktoberfest, car show in Cayce this weekend and more!

Once again, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin’s annual Walk Against Domestic Violence is going virtual. Saturday, October 9, participants are asked to join in and show their support by going for a walk in their own neighborhoods, local parks and other outdoor areas throughout the city. To register, go to eventbrite.com.

Blythewood is hosting their third annual Oktoberfest this weekend! It’s from 6-10 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday. There will be food, drinks and activities for kids. You can also hike on the Doko Meadows Park Trail and visit local historical sites. Admission is free.

The Cayce Moose Lodge is hosting a car show on Saturday. Registration opens at 9 a.m., and judging begins at 11 a.m. If you want to pre-register, you can call 803-955-0810. It costs $20 to register in advance, but admission is free and open to the public.

It’s almost time to hit the midway. ABC Columbia wants to give you a chance to win a Family Pack to the South Carolina State Fair! It includes four admission tickets and two ride vouchers. To enter for a chance to win click on the “Contest” tab on our website. You can enter once a day until October 3.