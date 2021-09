Prices at the pump down in the Midlands

South Carolina drivers are paying an average of $2.89 a gallon

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-Prices at the pump are down.

AAA says prices in South Carolina are averaging $2.89 a gallon.

In the Midlands, drivers are paying an average of $2.81 a gallon.

Nationally, drivers are paying $3.18 a gallon, which is also down from the last two weeks.